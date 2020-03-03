PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.65.

PSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

TSE PSK opened at C$12.73 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$11.86 and a 12 month high of C$20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.52%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

