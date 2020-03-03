Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

