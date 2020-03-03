Profile Utility Token (PUT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,716.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Allcoin. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $107,737.00 and approximately $12,716.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00040733 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00070498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000871 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,722.16 or 0.98980639 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061431 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 98.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000450 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

