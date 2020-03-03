Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,202,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after acquiring an additional 279,831 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

PRU opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

