PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,414 shares of company stock valued at $869,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,806,000. Janus Capital Management grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 898,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servico Internacionais purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Parametrica Management purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Middleton & Company grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Company now owns 39,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

