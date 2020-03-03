PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 213,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487,917 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.