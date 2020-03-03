Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of MRSN opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

