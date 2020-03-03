Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Cut by Analyst

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

