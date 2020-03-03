Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Cut by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $228.90 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

