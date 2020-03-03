Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Nike Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nike in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

NYSE:NKE opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13. Nike has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.