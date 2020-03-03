Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.48.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.