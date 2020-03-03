Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

