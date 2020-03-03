QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $65,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. FMR LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,839,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

