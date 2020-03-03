Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Acquires £28,350 in Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) insider Andrew David Meehan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £28,350 ($37,292.82).

LON RFX opened at GBX 190 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.42).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Ramsdens from GBX 248 ($3.26) to GBX 253 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

