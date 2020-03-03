Rapidz (RPZX) 1-Day Volume Hits $29,794.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Rapidz has a total market cap of $80,550.00 and approximately $29,794.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.17 or 0.02831443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00224766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00132851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,164,384 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

