Raymond James Initiates Coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ONEW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,007. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

