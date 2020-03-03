Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $753.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

