Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to post sales of $2.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $7.90 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $31.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $94.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $207.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.30.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.