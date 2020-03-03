Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from to .

2/28/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

2/28/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

2/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

1/24/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

1/21/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 196,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

