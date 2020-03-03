Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Synopsys (SNPS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) recently:

2/21/2020 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $163.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Synopsys had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Synopsys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Synopsys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

