Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xencor (XNCR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2020 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

2/26/2020 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Xencor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Xencor is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Xencor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

1/18/2020 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

1/5/2020 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Xencor Inc has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.

Get Xencor Inc alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Xencor by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Xencor by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 53,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.