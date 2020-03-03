Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC):

2/27/2020 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/25/2020 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – E*TRADE Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2020 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – E*TRADE Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

2/23/2020 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/21/2020 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – E*TRADE Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – E*TRADE Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

