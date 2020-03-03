Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for I-Mab (BDTX)

I-Mab (NASDAQ: BDTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2020 – I-Mab is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – I-Mab is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – I-Mab is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – I-Mab is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Get I-Mab alerts:

In other I-Mab news, insider James E. Flynn bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. bought 894,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $33,892,599.68. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,294,736 shares of company stock valued at $86,972,600 in the last quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.