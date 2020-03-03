Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allakos (ALLK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK):

3/3/2020 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/27/2020 – Allakos is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/4/2020 – Allakos had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.39. Allakos Inc has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99.

Get Allakos Inc alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.