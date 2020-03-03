Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 6,600 at Kepler Capital Markets

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target cut by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,520.56 ($85.77).

LON RB opened at GBX 5,815.82 ($76.50) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,239.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.20.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

