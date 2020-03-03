Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 77,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.