Refereum Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cobinhood and OKEx. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $180,273.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.02829756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00224383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,677,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

