Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will announce sales of $286.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $286.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

