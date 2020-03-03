Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report $19.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $15.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $103.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.84 million to $104.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.44 million to $119.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Homayoun Aminmadani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,080. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.42. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

