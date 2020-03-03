RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RENAULT S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.