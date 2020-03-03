Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,454.38 ($45.44).

Several research firms recently commented on RSW. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Renishaw from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

LON RSW opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.73) on Tuesday. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,694 ($61.75). The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,882.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,779.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

