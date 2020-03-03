Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 3rd (AAL, ALARF, BCS, BMCH, BUD, BYND, CAMP, CASH, CDEV, CDW)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 3rd:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at National Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $17.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc currently has $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $260.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

