Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kohl’s Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $75.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

