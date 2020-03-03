Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 3rd (ABB, ALSMY, LGRDY, NATI, NREF, ONEW, OTGLY, PFHD, RCEL, SBGSY)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 3rd:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:OTGLY). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD). They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

