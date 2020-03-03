Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dominion Energy (D)

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2020 – Dominion Energy is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Dominion Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Dominion Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $79.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2020 – Dominion Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of D opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Dominion Energy Inc alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.