Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shotspotter (SSTI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2020 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

2/25/2020 – Shotspotter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

2/20/2020 – Shotspotter had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

2/19/2020 – Shotspotter had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Shotspotter had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Shotspotter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

2/19/2020 – Shotspotter had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSTI stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.00 million, a P/E ratio of 239.80, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.69. Shotspotter Inc has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

Get Shotspotter Inc alerts:

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 695.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.