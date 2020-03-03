Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hiscox (HSX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hiscox (LON: HSX):

3/3/2020 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

3/2/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/13/2020 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55). They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/3/2020 – Hiscox is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,590 ($20.92) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HSX opened at GBX 1,257 ($16.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.44. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,326.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,438.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

