Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SP Plus (SP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) recently:

2/26/2020 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

2/21/2020 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – SP Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – SP Plus is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/1/2020 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2020 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

1/4/2020 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. SP Plus Corp has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $839.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,014 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in SP Plus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 889,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 610,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SP Plus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

