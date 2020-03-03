Resonant (RESN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Resonant to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Resonant has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $85.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.78.

In other news, major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 55,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $152,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,363 shares of company stock valued at $457,227. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RESN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

