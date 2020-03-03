RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will report $159.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.20 million to $159.63 million. RMR Group posted sales of $130.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year sales of $623.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $643.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $630.45 million, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $659.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RMR Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.31. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after buying an additional 117,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 237,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

