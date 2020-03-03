Rogers (ROG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rogers (NYSE: ROG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2020 – Rogers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – Rogers had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Rogers had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Rogers was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

2/14/2020 – Rogers had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $165.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Rogers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Rogers had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average of $131.43. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,386,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,392,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rogers by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

