Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $120.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $132.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.79. 549,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,785. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

