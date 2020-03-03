Royal Bank of Canada Increases Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 415

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 415 ($5.46) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 341 ($4.49) to GBX 342 ($4.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 343.31 ($4.52).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 327.70 ($4.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

