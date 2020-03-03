Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 149.30 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 121.78 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35).

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

