Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.54. Royal Dutch Shell reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Dutch Shell.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RDS.A shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $179.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.