Samantha Sacks Gallagher Purchases 8,300 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Stock

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:VICI opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 201,694 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.