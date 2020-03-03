Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Samsung Electronics’ score:

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Samsung Electronics stock opened at $2,209.70 on Tuesday. Samsung Electronics has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $2,450.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,209.70.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.