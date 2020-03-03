Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Purchased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.59% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $21,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Micklem acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

