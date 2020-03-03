Saul Centers Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Saul Centers stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $997.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Saul Centers by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,305,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

