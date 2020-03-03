Schaeffler (SCFLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of SCFLF stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Schaeffler has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCFLF. ValuEngine raised shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

